Titans fire GM midseason

The Titans never went worse than 9-7 in Jon Robinson’s tenure. That includes earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2021 with a 12-5 record despite setting an NFL record by using 91 players in a non-strike season.

December 7, 2022 - 2:53 PM

Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham (55) sacks Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (17) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans.

Combined with the millions she’s investing, she also isn’t afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father.

Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start and Tennessee second only to the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons in his tenure.

