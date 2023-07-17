 | Mon, Jul 17, 2023
Titans landing 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins

The Tennessee Titans hope they’ve filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. A person familiar with the agreement said Sunday the Titans have agreed on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million. 

July 17, 2023 - 3:46 PM

In this photo from Nov. 27, 2022, DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Norm Hall/Getty Images/TNS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hope they’ve filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million, a person familiar with the agreement said Sunday.

The Titans had the advantage of being the first NFL team Hopkins visited after being released by Arizona in May. Hopkins arrived in Nashville in June and documented on social media his visit to CMA Fest’s final night at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans play. Hopkins also visited the New England Patriots later that week.

The deal was first reported by AtoZSports. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hopkins has not signed the contract.

