Title IX: Icons warn of complacency amid law’s successes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of the giants of women’s basketball say if not for Title IX, doors would not have been open for them to blaze trails to Hall of Fame careers on and off the court, but sound complacency alarms when it comes to the future of the law.

Coach Marsha Sharp takes it a step farther when talking about the significance of Title IX.

“I think the Title IX legislation, you could say is the most impactful piece of information in the 20th century,” said Sharp, who guided Sheryl Swoopes and Texas Tech to the 1993 national championship. “And I know the Civil Rights piece was really huge, but you impacted half our population.