 | Fri, Oct 28, 2022
Tom Brady, Gisele divorce after 13 years

The divorce landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season, and amid his first three-game losing streak in 20 years, just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion put an end to his short-lived retirement.

October 28, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bündchen attend the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala on Feb. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. Brady and Bündchen are ending their marriage after 13 years. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.

Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee, according to the court docket. It cites only that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no other details. Other documents are sealed and confidential.

Brady and Bündchen posted statements Friday morning on Instagram, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision.

