Toney among those let go on cutdown day

Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney and Tennessee cornerback Caleb Farley, both first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, were among the cuts Tuesday as teams trimmed their rosters for the regular season.

Toney, who figured to be on the roster bubble, was on his second team since the New York Giants drafted him 20th overall three years ago. The Titans took Farley two picks later.

Teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players from the training camp maximum of 90. Toney, Farley and hundreds of others will be eligible to return on practice squads that allow up to 17 players, including a spot allocated for the International Player Pathway Program.

Miami receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he’ll miss at least the first four games. Beckham has not seen the field with the Dolphins since signing a one-year contract in May.

San Francisco’s initial roster is missing a big piece with holdout All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams remaining on the reserve/did not report list as he seeks a new deal. Star receiver Brandon Aiyuk is on the roster but has refused to practice unless he gets a new contract or is traded.

Injuries shortened both of Toney’s first two seasons, and he was traded to the Chiefs during his second year with the Giants. The 25-year-old never displayed his dynamic playmaking skills consistently, but did have a big role in the first of the two Super Bowl rings he got with the Chiefs.

In a three-minute span in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 38-35 win over Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57, Toney made two monumental plays. First, he caught a 5-yard TD pass that gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead. Then, he returned a punt 65 yards to the Eagles 5-yard line to set up another TD.

But Toney couldn’t build off that success. He struggled last season, was inactive from Week 15 through the playoffs and sat out when the Chiefs finished their repeat against San Francisco.

Kansas City added veteran wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round to go with Rashee Rice. The Chiefs also have Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson.

The Titans drafted Farley out of Virginia Tech after he was the first player from a major college to opt out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic. Farley was drafted weeks after a second surgery to repair a back injury from college.

Farley started just twice as injuries limited him to 12 games over his first two seasons. Farley had another back procedure in 2023.

The 25-year-old never played last season. The Titans kept him on the physically unable to perform list after his father was killed last August in an explosion that destroyed Farley’s home in North Carolina.

Arizona released quarterback Desmond Ridder, which means Clayton Tune will be Kyler Murray’s backup. Ridder started 13 games for Atlanta last season before being traded to the Cardinals in the offseason.

Jacksonville released eight-year veteran quarterback C.J. Beathard with an injury designation, presumably clearing the way for Mac Jones to back up Trevor Lawrence. Jones started 42 games over the past three seasons with New England after the Patriots drafted him in the first round in 2021.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was cut by the Chiefs after re-signing with them following his release by the Patriots this month.