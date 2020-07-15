Menu Search Log in

Too early to make call on Big 12 fall sports

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby is not ready to make a decision on the 2020 college football season.

By

Sports

July 15, 2020 - 11:02 AM

Bob Bowlsby, Commissioner of Big 12 Conference, right, listens to Gene Taylor, Director of Athletics of Kansas State University, center, during a panel discussion on eSports at the Big 12 Conference's state of college athletics forum at Statler Hotel in Dallas, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Photo by Jae S. Lee/Staff Photographer

The Big 12 will continue to assess COVID-19 developments before making a call on the fall sports season, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.

“I believe it’s too early to be making those decisions,” Bowlsby said following a Tuesday meeting of conference athletic directors. “Frankly, we haven’t been advised to do that by our scientists and medical advisors. We’ve been advised to move forward slowly and constantly re-evaluate and that’s what we’ll keep doing until we’ve (been) told it’s inadvisable.”

Bowlsby’s comments put the Big 12 on the same page with public comments by the SEC and ACC.

Related
July 10, 2020
July 9, 2020
June 2, 2020
March 27, 2020
Trending