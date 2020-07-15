Too early to make call on Big 12 fall sports

The Big 12 will continue to assess COVID-19 developments before making a call on the fall sports season, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.
“I believe it’s too early to be making those decisions,” Bowlsby said following a Tuesday meeting of conference athletic directors. “Frankly, we haven’t been advised to do that by our scientists and medical advisors. We’ve been advised to move forward slowly and constantly re-evaluate and that’s what we’ll keep doing until we’ve (been) told it’s inadvisable.”
Bowlsby’s comments put the Big 12 on the same page with public comments by the SEC and ACC.
