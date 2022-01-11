 | Tue, Jan 11, 2022
Top Dogs: Georgia ends 41-year title drought

The Georgia Bulldogs upset the apple cart and defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday to win college football's national title. Its the first title for UGA since 1980.

January 11, 2022 - 10:05 AM

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates in the confetti after defeating Alabama on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Photo by TNS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Confetti rained down on Georgia. The Bulldogs fans chanted “Kir-by, Kir-by!”

Four decades of pent-up emotion were unleashed Monday night as the Bulldogs snapped a frustrating national championship drought by vanquishing their nemesis.

Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, beating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff for its first title in 41 years.

