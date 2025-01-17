Top-ranked Colgan tops Lady Cubs

HUMBOLDT — Visiting St. Mary’s Colgan of PIttsburg showed why it’s worthy of its top ranking in Class 2A Thursday.

The Panthers clamped down on defense in the second half, pulling away from Humboldt High’s girls with an early 8-0 run in the third quarter, followed by a 9-2 run to take control in a 50-29 victory.

Humboldt didn’t have long to dwell on the setback. The Lady Cubs traveled to Cherryvale Friday evening, and then hit the road to Iola starting Tuesday for the War on 54 Midseason Tournament, giving the team five games in nine days.

Thursday started on a high note. Humboldt’s Shelby Shaughnessy scored twice before Skylar Hottenstein and Laney Hull connected on 3-pointers to give Humboldt an 11-10 lead after one quarter.

Colgan opened the second period with a 9-2 run before the Lady Cubs’ Cheyenne Wrestler drilled a 3-pointer late in the half to pull Humboldt to within 22-17 at the break.

Hottenstein’s 3-pointer 2 minutes into the second half slowed the Panthers’ momentum in the second half, but only briefly as part of Colgan’s 12-3 run. McKenna Jones connected from 15 feet before Colgan ended the third period on another 5-0 run to take a 39-22 lead.

Shaughnessy, Hull and Jo Ellison connected for Humboldt down the stretch, but could pull Humboldt no closer than 19 in the process.

Shaughnessy scored seven, while Hottenstein and Hull had six each to lead Humboldt.

Jakayla Davis was Colgan’s primary antagonist, pouring in 24 of her team’s 50.

