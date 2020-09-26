Tornado warning

Menu Search Log in

Eureka cranked up the pressure in the second half to pull away from Humboldt, 38-6, in a matchup of unbeaten football teams. Friday. The loss was the first regular season defeat for the Cubs since 2017.

September 25, 2020 - 11:39 PM

Humboldt HIgh's Maddox Johnson (50) and Trayce Slocum (59) team up to corral Eureka ball carrier Brent Escareno Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — For the better part of two quarters, a highly anticipated showdown between unbeaten Humboldt and Eureka High proved up to the advance billing.

The Cubs scarcely flinched when Eureka threatened to score early in the contest, and a Trey Sommer 1-yard plunge put the Cubs on top, 6-3, with 3:50 left in the half.

But a Tornado touchdown in the waning moments of the half proved to be a harbinger of things to come.

