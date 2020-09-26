Tornado warning

HUMBOLDT — For the better part of two quarters, a highly anticipated showdown between unbeaten Humboldt and Eureka High proved up to the advance billing.

The Cubs scarcely flinched when Eureka threatened to score early in the contest, and a Trey Sommer 1-yard plunge put the Cubs on top, 6-3, with 3:50 left in the half.

But a Tornado touchdown in the waning moments of the half proved to be a harbinger of things to come.