Tour de France won’t finish in Paris next time

The final stage of next year’s Tour de France will be held outside Paris for the first time since 1905. The race kicks off in Florence on June 29 before trekking the regions of Tuscany and Romagna.

October 25, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Riders lie on the ground after crashing during the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, between Brest and Landerneau, on June 26, 2021. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — The final stage of next year’s Tour de France will be held outside Paris for the first time since 1905 because of a clash with the Olympics, moving instead to the French Riviera.

Because of security and logistical reasons, the French capital won’t have its traditional Tour finish on the Champs-Elysees. The race will instead conclude in Nice on July 21. Just five days later, Paris will open the Olympics.

The race will start in Italy for the first time with a stage that includes more than 3,600 meters of climbing. High mountains will be on the 2024 schedule as soon as the fourth day in a race that features two individual time trials and four summit finishes.

