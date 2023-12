The start of the 2023-24 basketball season brings a slew of preseason tournament games for area high schools.

Iola High’s Mustangs will hit the road to Richmond starting Monday for the Ike Cearfoss Basketball Tournament.

The girls will take on host Central Heights at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Heights gymnasium. The boys will follow at about 8 o’clock, depending on when the girls’ game concludes.