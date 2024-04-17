 | Wed, Apr 17, 2024
Track athletes deal with rain, wind — and a power outage

A power outage, caused by relentless winds that affected electric service throughout much of Allen County, did little to slow the goings-on at the Gene Farrow Invitational, a track meet hosted by Waverly High School at Iola's Riverside Park Tuesday.

April 17, 2024 - 2:33 PM

Crest High's Hanna Schmidt soars in the long jump Tuesday at the Gene Farrow Invitational, hosted by Waverly High School and held at Iola's Riverside Park. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Organizers of the Gene Farrow Invitational Track Meet had to deal with all sorts of Mother Nature’s shenanigans Tuesday.

The meet, hosted by Waverly High School and held at Iola’s Riverside Park, featured a brief-but-intense rainstorm in the morning, and an ever-present south wind that caused an electrical outage for much of Allen County in the afternoon.

But the organizers adjusted on the fly, even without electrical service for a portion of the running events, which of course negated the electric timing and public address system. Organizers went old-school, using handheld stopwatches until electric service was restored.

