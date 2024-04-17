Track athletes deal with rain, wind — and a power outage

Organizers of the Gene Farrow Invitational Track Meet had to deal with all sorts of Mother Nature’s shenanigans Tuesday.

The meet, hosted by Waverly High School and held at Iola’s Riverside Park, featured a brief-but-intense rainstorm in the morning, and an ever-present south wind that caused an electrical outage for much of Allen County in the afternoon.

But the organizers adjusted on the fly, even without electrical service for a portion of the running events, which of course negated the electric timing and public address system. Organizers went old-school, using handheld stopwatches until electric service was restored.