HUMBOLDT — With new owners in town, John Allen has big plans for Humboldt Speedway.

Now, if the weather would just cooperate. Rainy weather washed out one of the season’s big events, the Battle of the Bullring, in early March, and almost did the same thing with a truncated King of America race a week later.

Since then, two other weekends have been rained out, and a third had to close up about halfway through the evening.