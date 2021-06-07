 | Mon, Jun 07, 2021
Triple play sinks KC

A failed bunt attempt turned into a triple play, stymying an early Kansas City rally against Minnesota Sunday. The Royals' bats went silent after that in a 2-1 loss.

June 7, 2021 - 9:37 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sanó swooped in to catch a popped-up bunt and start a triple play, highlighting the Twins’ 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Sanó hit an RBI double in the third inning, then made the key defensive play in the bottom half.

With Jarrod Dyson on second and Cam Gallagher on first, Nicky Lopez bunted to the right side. Sanó charged in to make the catch and threw to shortstop Andrelton Simmons to double off Dyson.

