Truex ends 2020 winless skid with victory at Martinsville

Martin Truex Jr. shined at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday, earning his first win of 2020. Also on Wednesday, NASCAR decided to ban the Confederate battle flag from its grounds.

June 11, 2020 - 9:12 AM

Martin Truex Jr. (19) is introduced during the Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR 21st Annual Ford EcoBoost 400 Monster Energy Series on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Homestead, Fla. Photo by Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. used a trip to NASCAR’s shortest track to end a lengthy losing streak on the day the stock car series at long last banned the Confederate flag.

Truex cruised down the stretch and won his first NASCAR Cup race of the season on Wednesday night in the first race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway.

Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, has been one of NASCAR’s biggest winners over the last three years, but failed to find victory lane for Joe Gibbs Racing over the first 10 races of this season. He won 19 times from 2017-2019.

