Turnovers, defensive lapses cost KC in loss to Ravens

Lamar Jackson threw for 239 yards and ran for 107 as the Baltimore Ravens scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past Kansas City, 36-35. The Chiefs lost a fumble in the last two minutes, preventing a game-winning field goal attempt.

September 20, 2021 - 8:50 AM

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) turns back toward Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) while scoring a touchdown during the third quarter. Photo by TNS

BALTIMORE (AP) — With a vault and a jump pass, and all the confidence from his coach and teammates he could ask for, Lamar Jackson finally beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

Using his legs to rush for 107 yards and scoring twice, including flipping into the end zone for the winning score, Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Chiefs 36-35 Sunday night.

Jackson was 0-3 against the Chiefs, and he needed all of his multiple skills to break through to hand Mahomes his first loss in September after 11 victories. The matchup of NFL MVPs — Mahomes in 2018, Jackson the next year — was a wild affair from the start.

