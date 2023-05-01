 | Mon, May 01, 2023
Twins take 3 of 4 from KC

The Royals’ 21 losses in April tie the club record for losses in any calendar month.

May 1, 2023 - 1:40 PM

Nicky Lopez (1) of the Kansas City Royals is tagged out by Luis Arraez (2) of the Minnesota Twins as he tries to steal second in the eighth inning on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run third inning, Sonny Gray kept rolling with six strong innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Sunday.

Gray (4-0) allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven batters. Gray has given up just three runs in 35 innings this season and saw his MLB-best ERA rise to 0.77 after the outing.

Continuing his historic start, Gray tied Ervin Santana in 2017 for the lowest ERA in the month of April in Twins history. Gray owns the fourth-lowest ERA in Twins/Senators history since 1913 through six starts to a season, trailing Walter Johnson (0.23 in 1913), Eddie Matteson (0.55 in 1918) and Santana (0.66 in 2017).

