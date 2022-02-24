Two Iola High athletes sign with colleges

Two Iola High School athletes signed with their collegiate homes on Wednesday in a ceremony at the school. Adam Atwell signed to play football at the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth. TJ Taylor signed to play baseball at Southwestern College in Winfield as an outfielder.

Atwell, a linebacker, was recruited by St. Mary coach Lance Hinton, a distant relative.

Hinton said Atwell’s grandmother introduced the two at Thanksgiving dinner and “after looking at his film,” saw his potential.