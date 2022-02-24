 | Thu, Feb 24, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Two Iola High athletes sign with colleges

Adam Atwell signed to play football at the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth. TJ Taylor signed to play baseball at Southwestern College in Winfield as an outfielder.

By

Sports

February 24, 2022 - 10:00 AM

Iola's Adam Atwell signs his letter of intent to play football at St. Mary. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Two Iola High School athletes signed with their collegiate homes on Wednesday in a ceremony at the school. Adam Atwell signed to play football at the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth. TJ Taylor signed to play baseball at Southwestern College in Winfield as an outfielder.

Atwell, a linebacker, was recruited by St. Mary coach Lance Hinton, a distant relative.

Hinton said Atwell’s grandmother introduced the two at Thanksgiving dinner and “after looking at his film,” saw his potential.

Related
December 2, 2021
November 24, 2021
January 28, 2021
February 25, 2012
Most Popular