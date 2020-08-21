Menu Search Log in

Tyreek Hill ailing

Tyreek Hill is the latest Kansas City Chiefs player to be sidelined in training camp. He exited practice Thursday with a hamstring injury.

August 21, 2020 - 2:42 PM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores on a 20-yard reception in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC championship game on January 19, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wide receiver Tyreek Hill left midway through the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice Thursday with a hamstring injury after pulling up while attempting to catch a long pass during a one-on-one drill at the team’s training facility.

The two-time All-Pro walked off the field and his right leg was checked by trainers before he went to the locker room. The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

Defensive end Alex Okafor also left the padded practice early Thursday with a calf injury. Fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins missed another day of practice with a groin injury, left tackle Eric Fisher remains in the concussion protocol and defensive end Frank Clark continues to deal with a stomach virus.

