Tyreek Hill shows no interest in slowing down in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It doesn’t matter how many defenders you send Tyreek Hill’s way, or how much attention you give the Miami Dolphins’ new playmaker, blink at the wrong time and he’s gone.

We’ve seen him do it repeatedly during his first six years in the NFL, where he delivered six straight Pro Bowl seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 56 touchdown passes, scoring six more rushing TDs and five scores as a returner.

But don’t make the mistake thinking he’s a product of Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s offensive creativity.