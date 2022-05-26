 | Thu, May 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Tyreek Hill shows no interest in slowing down in Miami

“He’s explosive,” Tagovailoa said in April when discussing his new toy. “He can turn a negative two-yard swing route into a 20-yard touchdown or a 20-yard gain. It’s pretty cool.”

By

Sports

May 26, 2022 - 4:02 PM

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warms up during OTA practice on Tuesday at the team’s training facility in Miami Gardens, Florida. SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL/SUSAN STOCKER/TNS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It doesn’t matter how many defenders you send Tyreek Hill’s way, or how much attention you give the Miami Dolphins’ new playmaker, blink at the wrong time and he’s gone.

We’ve seen him do it repeatedly during his first six years in the NFL, where he delivered six straight Pro Bowl seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 56 touchdown passes, scoring six more rushing TDs and five scores as a returner.

But don’t make the mistake thinking he’s a product of Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s offensive creativity.

Related
May 5, 2022
April 18, 2022
March 25, 2022
March 23, 2022
Most Popular