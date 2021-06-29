 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
U.S. dominates Wimbledon on Day 1

Sloane Stephens and Frances Tiafoe pulled off convincing victories on the first day of competition in England.

June 29, 2021 - 9:48 AM

US player Frances Tiafoe (right) greets Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 28, 2021. (Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Frances Tiafoe had no doubts about his friend Sloane Stephens’ chances on Center Court against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Monday.

The Americans, both ranked outside the Top 50 at the moment, bumped into each other shortly before their matches against seeded opponents on Day 1 at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

“She was coming up; I was going to practice. I was just like, ‘Sloane, I back you to win today. I’m not even worried about it,’” said Tiafoe, who went up against French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas at No. 1 Court. “She’s cracking up, laughing. She’s like, ‘Well, you better do the same thing.’ I was like, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it.’”

