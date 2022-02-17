U.S. Hockey falls to Canada in gold medal game

BEIJING (AP) — The United States may have lost the gold medal 10 minutes into the Olympics.

Two weeks before facing Canada in the women’s hockey final, the Americans watched first-line center and arguably their best player, Brianna Decker, get stretchered off the ice with a broken leg early in the tournament opener.

“I think that we did a good job coming back with it and sticking together as a team,” said winger Amanda Kessel, whose goal with 13 seconds left was part of a frantic finish. “But it definitely didn’t help us, and we definitely missed her out there.”