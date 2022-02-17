 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
U.S. Hockey falls to Canada in gold medal game

The U.S. women's hockey team faltered against Canada in the gold medal game. The U.S. was without star Brianna Decker who they lost in the first game of the Olympics.

February 17, 2022 - 9:31 AM

Alexandra Carpenter (right) of the U.S. scores a goal during the women's preliminary round group A match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ice hockey competition between the U.S. and Canada, at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, China, on Feb. 8, 2022. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

BEIJING (AP) — The United States may have lost the gold medal 10 minutes into the Olympics.

Two weeks before facing Canada in the women’s hockey final, the Americans watched first-line center and arguably their best player, Brianna Decker, get stretchered off the ice with a broken leg early in the tournament opener.

“I think that we did a good job coming back with it and sticking together as a team,” said winger Amanda Kessel, whose goal with 13 seconds left was part of a frantic finish. “But it definitely didn’t help us, and we definitely missed her out there.”

