 | Fri, Nov 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

U.S. moves to shield Saudi prince

The Biden administration announced Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be shielded from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S. journalist in 2018. The announcement comes as a marked reversal of previous comments from Biden about the prince.

By

Sports

November 18, 2022 - 1:39 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiles as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 28, 2022, for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo by Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying.

The administration spoke out in support of a claim of legal immunity from Prince Mohammed — Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, who also recently took the title of prime minister — against a suit brought by the fiancée of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and by the rights group Khashoggi founded, Democracy for the Arab World Now.

“Jamal died again today,” Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, tweeted after the U.S. filing late Thursday in her lawsuit.

Related
January 31, 2020
December 24, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 14, 2018
Most Popular