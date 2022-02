MIAMI (AP) — Mexico will play its March 24 World Cup qualifier against the United States at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, where the Americans have 12 losses and four draws in qualifying.

The match will start at 8 p.m. local time the governing body of North and Central America and Caribbean soccer said Friday.

The United States hosts Panama three days later at Orlando, Florida, and finishes qualifying against Costa Rica at San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 30.