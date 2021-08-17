 | Tue, Aug 17, 2021
U.S. women’s soccer great retires

Carli Lloyd, one of the faces of U.S. women's soccer for more than 15 years, is calling it a career. She helped lead the Americans to the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month.

By

Sports

August 17, 2021 - 7:59 AM

U.S. women's soccer great Carli Lloyd has announced her retirement from the national team. Photo by TNS

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd is retiring after a decorated career that included a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. 

The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year known for her dramatic hat-trick in the 2015 World Cup final will play four as-yet unannounced friendly matches this fall with the U.S., and finish out the season with her club team, Gotham FC. She hinted for more than a year that she was nearing the end of her career and made it official Monday. 

“Through all the goals, the trophies, the medals and the championships won, what I am most proud of is that I’ve been able to stay unapologetically me,” said Lloyd, whose international career has spanned some 16 years. “My journey has been hard, but I can honestly say I’ve stayed true to myself, to my teammates, my coaches, the media and the fans throughout my entire career and that is what I am most proud of. Everyone sees the moments of glory, but I have cherished the work behind the scenes and the adversity that I’ve had to overcome to get to those glorious moments.”

