As the University of Kentucky class of 2026 spent its first month on campus, Tionna Herron could only watch her college classmates via a Snapchat story.

From Herron’s home in DeSoto, Texas, she watched her fellow UK freshmen having fun at Kentucky Wildcats football games and eating in “The 90,” a campus dining facility.

“There were over 2,000 people in that Snapchat story, and it looked like everybody was having fun on campus,” Herron says. “And I was at home.”