 | Thu, Sep 16, 2021
Umpire denies ejecting Baltimore grounds crew

The grounds crew for the Baltimore Orioles, anticipating an oncoming rainstorm, huddled behind the tarp on the field Wednesday as Baltimore hosted New York. They were sent off the field by the umpire, who said he did not eject the workers.

September 16, 2021 - 9:44 AM

Even for baseball fans who’ve seen everything, this was a bizarre sight: The entire Baltimore Orioles’ grounds crew, perched behind the tarp and poised to spring into action as a storm approached, suddenly got told by an umpire to scram.

That’s how it looked Wednesday night at Camden Yards as the Orioles clung to a one-run lead in the ninth inning over the New York Yankees.

Ready to roll out the tarp from beyond first base, nearly 20 members of the grounds crew were standing in foul territory in front of the first row of seats, waiting for a signal. What they saw was acting umpire crew chief Tim Timmons cutting across the diamond from his spot at third base, emphatically waving several times for them to completely clear the field.

