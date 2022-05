RICHMOND — Crest High’s postseason journey began as expected Monday.

With a pair of young Lancer pitchers, freshman Kaden Nilges and sophomore Ryan Golden, limited Marais Des Cygnes Valley to two hits, Crest broke things open with five-run outbursts in both the second and third innings.

By the time Golden struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth, Crest had secured a 14-3 win over Marais Des Cygnes Valley to open the Class 2-1A Regional Tournament.