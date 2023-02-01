Unbeaten Wolves drop MV girls

LEBO — Marmaton Valley High’s girls had few answers Tuesday for one of the top ranked teams in the state.

Host Lebo, undefeated on the season and the second ranked team in Kansas Class 1A-II, took control early and raced to a 62-32 win. The loss drops Marmaton Valley to 8-7 on the season.

Lebo’s powerhouse trio of Brooklyn Jones, Audrey Peek and Saige Hadley was good for 22, 19 and 13 points, respectively, as the Wolves raced to leads of 19-7 after one period and 38-14 at halftime. The margin grew to 54-24 by the end of the third quarter.