Unbeaten Wolves drop MV girls

Marmaton Valley's girls had a tough time figuring out one of the top ranked teams in the state on Tuesday when they took on undefeated Lebo. Janae Granere and Tayven Sutton scored in double figures but it wasn't enough for the Wildcats to overcome to the Wolves.

February 1, 2023 - 2:23 PM

MV’s Brooklyn Adams looks for a teammate Tuesday. PHOTO BY HALIE LUKEN/MVHS

LEBO — Marmaton Valley High’s girls had few answers Tuesday for one of the top ranked teams in the state.

Host Lebo, undefeated on the season and the second ranked team in Kansas Class 1A-II, took control early and raced to a 62-32 win. The loss drops Marmaton Valley to 8-7 on the season.

Lebo’s powerhouse trio of Brooklyn Jones, Audrey Peek and Saige Hadley was good for 22, 19 and 13 points, respectively, as the Wolves raced to leads of 19-7 after one period and 38-14 at halftime. The margin grew to 54-24 by the end of the third quarter.

