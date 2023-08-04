 | Fri, Aug 04, 2023
Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into knockout game

Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet once again at the Women’s World Cup, but this time it is decidedly different. The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes

August 4, 2023 - 2:53 PM

USA's midfielder #10 Lindsey Horan (C) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between the United States and the Netherlands at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 27, 2023. (Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet once again at the Women’s World Cup, but this time the stakes are tremendously higher.

The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and the Olympics.

“We always find a way to play them in these big tournaments, so we know they’re a very good team. Every time that we play them it’s a massive battle,” U.S. captain Lindsey Horan said ahead of the match in Melbourne, Australia.

