Unified Special Olympics team participates in cornhole tournament

Kaden Priddy, seated, is joined by helpers Steph Fees, left, and Marlee Westhoff as he takes part in a cornhole tournament March 27 in Girard. Courtesy photo

GIRARD — A team of athletes and their peer buddies were a part of Iola High School’s unified sports team March 27, when they competed in the SEK Unified Cornhole event.

More than 200 Special Olympics athletes and their helpers attended.

“Everyone played hard and had fun,” Iola Unified Team coach Ann Bates said. “They all represented Iola very well. It was a great day to be a Mustang.”

Iola’s results follow:

— Shaun McLaughlin and Xavior Burrow, first

— Marlee Westhoff, Steph Fees, and Kaden Priddy, first

— Ben Herman and Keegon Garner, third

— Weston Helman and Layla Newkirk, third

— Kaycee Berry and Vernon Klinzman, third

— Kenleigh Westhoff and Guilis Pina, first