 | Tue, Apr 02, 2024
Unified Special Olympics team participates in cornhole tournament

Special Olympians from the Iola-Unified Team were in Girard March 27 for a corn hole tournament. The local squad brought home several top-three finishes.

Sports

April 2, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Iola Unified Team members taking part in a Special Olympics cornhole tournament March 27 in Girard are, seated, Kaden Priddy; second row from left, Vernon Klinzman, Kenleigh Westhoff, Stephanie Fees, Marlee Westhoff and Layla Newkirk; second row, Kaycee Berry, Keegon Garner, Guilis Pina, Xavior Burrow, Ben Heiman and Shaun McLaughlin. Courtesy photo
Kaden Priddy, seated, is joined by helpers Steph Fees, left, and Marlee Westhoff as he takes part in a cornhole tournament March 27 in Girard. Courtesy photo

GIRARD —  A team of athletes and their peer buddies were a part of Iola High School’s unified sports team March 27, when they competed in the SEK Unified Cornhole event.

More than 200 Special Olympics athletes and their helpers attended.

“Everyone played hard and had fun,” Iola Unified Team coach Ann Bates said. “They all represented Iola very well. It was a great day to be a Mustang.”

Iola’s results follow:

— Shaun McLaughlin and Xavior Burrow, first

— Marlee Westhoff, Steph Fees, and Kaden Priddy, first

— Ben Herman and Keegon Garner, third

— Weston Helman and Layla Newkirk, third

— Kaycee Berry and Vernon Klinzman, third

— Kenleigh Westhoff and Guilis Pina, first

