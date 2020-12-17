Uniontown too much for Yates Center teams

Yates Center High’s boys and girls teams had a rough go of it Tuesday.
The Wildcats boys saw Uniontown take control with a 19-5 second quarter run, in winning 63-45.
Preston Hurst scored 12. Carter Burton was next with 11. Cash Cummings scored nine and Blake Audiss had eight. Sean Hurst and Jayston Rice rounded out the scoring with three and two points, respectively.
