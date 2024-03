UNIONTOWN — Struggles at the plate and in the field spelled trouble for Crest High’s softball team Thursday.

The Lady Lancers were shut down by Uniontown pitcher Addison Hall in the opener, going hitless over five innings in a 13-0 loss.

Crest found its offense in Game 2, but not enough in a 10-3 defeat.

Hall struck out 11 batters to pick up the win, working around four walks over the five innings.