Short on pitching after a tough start against one of the best teams in the state, it would have been easy to write off Iola High’s Mustangs Friday evening.

But after a heartbreaking 16-13 setback to Paola, ranked third in Kansas Class 4A, the Mustangs turned to a pair of unsung heroes to turn things around.

Pitchers Isaac McCullough and Gavin Jones silenced the Panther bats, limiting Paola to six hits in a 5-2 victory.