US routs Cuba 14-2 to reach WBC final

Trea Turner homered twice to give him a tournament-leading four, and the defending champion United States romped over Cuba 14-2 to reach its second straight World Baseball Classic final.

March 20, 2023 - 2:24 PM

USA outfielder Mookie Betts (3) and USA infielder Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrate after scoring in the first inning on Goldschmidt’s homer during the World Baseball Classic semifinal at loanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

MIAMI (AP) — Trea Turner, Paul Goldschmidt and an unrelenting U.S. lineup kept putting crooked numbers on the scoreboard, a dynamic display of the huge gap between an American team of major leaguers and Cubans struggling on the world stage as top players have left the island nation.

Turner homered twice to give him a tournament-leading four, driving in four runs to lead the U.S. to a 14-2 rout Sunday night and advance the defending champion Americans to the World Baseball Classic final.

Goldschmidt also homered and had four RBIs and Cedric Mullins went deep in a game interrupted three times by fans running on the field to display protest signs.

