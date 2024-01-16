US women advance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The extra-day experiment for the first round finished on time on the Australian Open’s two main courts, with Jessica Pegula converting her second match point just before midnight to conclude the program on Tuesday.

In a bid to reduce the number of late finishes, organizers extended the Australian Open to 15 days — one more than usual. It started on a Sunday for the first time, and spread the first round over three days.

It didn’t prevent Days 1 or 2 going well past midnight.