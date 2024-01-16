 | Tue, Jan 16, 2024
US women advance

Americans Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens were among those to advance at the Australian Open. On the men's size, Carlos Alvarez also moved on as one of 30 seeded men's players to win.

January 16, 2024 - 1:20 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The extra-day experiment for the first round finished on time on the Australian Open’s two main courts, with Jessica Pegula converting her second match point just before midnight to conclude the program on Tuesday.

In a bid to reduce the number of late finishes, organizers extended the Australian Open to 15 days — one more than usual. It started on a Sunday for the first time, and spread the first round over three days.

It didn’t prevent Days 1 or 2 going well past midnight.

