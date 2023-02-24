USA Basketball secures World Cup berth

USA Basketball is heading to this summer’s FIBA World Cup.

The Americans clinched their berth in the 32-team field on Thursday night, rallying for an 88-77 win at Uruguay. The U.S. secured one of the seven World Cup berths allocated to the FIBA Americas region.

Langston Galloway, who played in more qualifying games than any U.S. player in this cycle, took over down the stretch. He scored 11 consecutive fourth-quarter points for the Americans — part of that being a personal 8-0 run that included a four-point play — to help clinch the game, and the World Cup spot.