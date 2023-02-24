 | Fri, Feb 24, 2023
USA Basketball secures World Cup berth

The U.S. has won the World Cup, previously called the world championships, five times. But the team sent to the most recent World Cup at China in 2019 finished seventh — the worst finish ever by an American men’s team in a major tournament. The previous worst was sixth at the 2002 world championships.

February 24, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) celebrates after a 3-pointer in the second quarter of their NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, on Monday, January 13, 2020.

USA Basketball is heading to this summer’s FIBA World Cup.

The Americans clinched their berth in the 32-team field on Thursday night, rallying for an 88-77 win at Uruguay. The U.S. secured one of the seven World Cup berths allocated to the FIBA Americas region.

Langston Galloway, who played in more qualifying games than any U.S. player in this cycle, took over down the stretch. He scored 11 consecutive fourth-quarter points for the Americans — part of that being a personal 8-0 run that included a four-point play — to help clinch the game, and the World Cup spot.

