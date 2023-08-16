USA Basketball’s coaching staff is star-studded at World Cup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The players and coaches on USA Basketball’s roster for the World Cup that starts next week are in possession of a combined 16 NBA championship rings.

The breakdown of those rings: Coaches 15, Players 1.

Make no mistake, there are some rising star players on this U.S. roster: Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. have already been All-Stars, Jalen Brunson should be one soon, Jackson Jr. is the reigning NBA defensive player of the year and Paolo Banchero is the NBA rookie of the year.