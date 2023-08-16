 | Wed, Aug 16, 2023
USA Basketball’s coaching staff is star-studded at World Cup

August 16, 2023 - 3:10 PM

United States head coach Steve Kerr, fourth from left, speaks with assistant coach Erik Spoelstra, third from left, during the first half of an exhibition basketball game against Puerto Rico, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The players and coaches on USA Basketball’s roster for the World Cup that starts next week are in possession of a combined 16 NBA championship rings.

The breakdown of those rings: Coaches 15, Players 1.

Make no mistake, there are some rising star players on this U.S. roster: Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. have already been All-Stars, Jalen Brunson should be one soon, Jackson Jr. is the reigning NBA defensive player of the year and Paolo Banchero is the NBA rookie of the year.

