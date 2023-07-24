 | Mon, Jul 24, 2023
USA’s Biles, Ledecky, others look for Olympic encores in Paris

In the end, it will be the 10,000 athletes who will grab the spotlight once the festivities begin one year from Wednesday.

July 24, 2023 - 2:21 PM

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles reacts after competing on the uneven bars in the women's team qualifying at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

The city itself will be one of the brightest stars at the Paris Olympics, with ceremonies on the Seine, beach volleyball by the Eiffel Tower and a marathon route that passes through Versailles.

In the end, though, it will be the 10,500 athletes who will grab the spotlight once the festivities begin one year from Wednesday (July 26). Simone Biles is on a comeback, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone never left. A skateboarder who also likes to surf named Sky Brown is in contention to win gold medals in two events some 9,000 miles apart (more on that in a moment) and Katie Ledecky is still swimming strong heading into her fourth Olympics.

Some athletes to watch next year in Paris include:

