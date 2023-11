LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boogie Ellis had 24 points and eight rebounds as No. 21 Southern California defeated Kansas State 82-69 in the season opener for both teams Monday night.

The Trojans led by 19 with 6:33 left, but that margin was trimmed to eight with 1:41 remaining before USC held on.

“We’ve got a lot of vets and people that are experienced and been through it,” Ellis said. “So we just stayed calm and came together.”