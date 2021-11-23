 | Tue, Nov 23, 2021
USC tops UConn in women’s clash

In a huge clash of top teams, South Carolina came out on top over UConn as the two battled in the Bahamas in a big early season test for both teams.

November 23, 2021 - 9:33 AM

UConn sophomore Paige Bueckers, left, has over 916,000 followers on Instagram, 341,000 on TikTok and another 59,000 on Twitter, making her one of the most followed athletes, male or female, in American college sports. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS) Photo by TNS

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Dawn Staley’s top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks turned up their defense in the fourth quarter to turn away UConn.

Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds and the Gamecocks held the No. 2 Huskies to three points in the final 10 minutes of a 73-57 victory in the championship game of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

“Our players are determined. They are resilient,” said Staley, South Carolina’s Hall of Fame coach. “We knew exactly what we had to do especially on the defensive side of the ball. We had to disrupt. UConn’s a team that’s a well-oiled machine. If you allow them to run their stuff, they’ve made teams look stupid. We had the personnel to disrupt and force them into contested shots.”

