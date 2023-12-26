 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

USC’s Watkins adjusts quickly to spotlight

Freshman JuJu Watkins has been playing college basketball for less than 2 months, but has already established herself as one of the top NCAA women's players in the country.

By

Sports

December 26, 2023 - 2:02 PM

JuJu Watkins (12) of the West team celebrates after making a three-point shot during the the 2023 McDonald's High School Girls All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023, in Houston. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlin Clark — the current Associated Press national player of the year — is in what may be her final season at Iowa. She could stay one more year as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as could Angel Reese of national champion LSU.

Regardless of their futures, JuJu Watkins is poised to step in as the next big star of the women’s game.

The Southern California freshman guard is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, right behind Clark, who leads with 30.5.

Related
August 5, 2020
October 16, 2019
October 16, 2019
May 3, 2019
Most Popular