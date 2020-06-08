USMTS racing steals the show; Chanute’s Kidwell continues to shine

HUMBOLDT — Billed as the “Hummer Hustle,” the first major racing event of the 2020 season brought the United States Modified Touring Series to the Humboldt Speedway Friday night, much to the delight of a huge crowd of racing fans.

Thirty-two modifieds were aboard for the main event. After qualifying heats and two “B” features, 26 cars took to the Hummer High Banks in the 40 lap “A Main” event.

The first half of the race was a door-to-door battle between two identical cars belonging to the Ramirez racing stable, with Derick Ramirez of Woodward, Okla., the pole sitter and current USMTS points leader, out in front.