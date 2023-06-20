 | Tue, Jun 20, 2023
Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup shows value of street hockey

The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was the scene of street hockey being played by kids outside in the desert and by the Everglades. The series showcased the benefits of ball and roller hockey in many U.S. markets where ice is hard to come by.

June 20, 2023 - 2:00 PM

Kids play ball hockey at an NHL Street event in Boston, Mass., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The league launched a street hockey program earlier this year aimed at getting more people interested in the sport. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)

Music blared from speakers outside the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility while kids ran around with hockey sticks, batting a ball into a couple of nets. Pizza was available nearby.

A similar scene played out a week later steps from the Florida Panthers’ arena before Stanley Cup Final games, with young fans playing inside an inflatable rink underneath palm trees.

The final between Vegas and Florida showcased the benefits of ball and roller hockey in many U.S. markets, with or without professional teams, where ice is hard to come by. The NHL earlier this year launched a street hockey program aimed at knocking down barriers to the sport, with the goal of creating interest in the game, even at more casual levels.

