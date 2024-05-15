Velázquez goes deep as Kansas City rallies past Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Velázquez put Kansas City ahead with a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Michael Wacha worked six dominant innings as the Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Velázquez’s third homer of the season spoiled a strong outing for Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, who had given up just three hits over six shutout innings entering the decisive frame.

It all fell apart for Gilbert (3-2) in the seventh, as Bobby Witt, Jr. led off with a walk and reached second on a Vinnie Pasquantino groundout to second base where Josh Rojas bobbled the ball to spoil the chance of a double play. Salvador Perez reached on an intentional walk, and scored when Velázquez sent a 398-foot blast to left field.

“They found a way to put some pressure on him late, he made a mistake, and the three-run homer was the big swing in the ballgame,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “But the stuff, the command, the competitiveness, it was pretty much what we’ve seen all year from Logan.”

Velázquez’ homer was his first since April 4.