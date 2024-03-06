 | Wed, Mar 06, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Verlander, Giolito uncertain for Opening Day

Three big-name starting pitchers are all dealing with injuries that could cause them to miss the beginning of the baseball season.

By

Sports

March 6, 2024 - 1:54 PM

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning in Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

The news hit one after the other on Tuesday: Three big-name starting pitchers all dealing with injuries that could cause them to miss the beginning of the regular season — and potentially more.

Houston’s Justin Verlander, St. Louis’ Sonny Gray and Boston’s Lucas Giolito are all ailing at spring training.

Verlander will start the season on the injured list after being slowed by inflammation in his pitching shoulder during the offseason. Gray has a hamstring strain sustained Monday. And Giolito reported discomfort in his pitching elbow following last week’s start in which he was roughed up.

Related
August 26, 2020
April 1, 2020
July 10, 2019
April 1, 2019
Most Popular