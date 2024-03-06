Verlander, Giolito uncertain for Opening Day

The news hit one after the other on Tuesday: Three big-name starting pitchers all dealing with injuries that could cause them to miss the beginning of the regular season — and potentially more.

Houston’s Justin Verlander, St. Louis’ Sonny Gray and Boston’s Lucas Giolito are all ailing at spring training.

Verlander will start the season on the injured list after being slowed by inflammation in his pitching shoulder during the offseason. Gray has a hamstring strain sustained Monday. And Giolito reported discomfort in his pitching elbow following last week’s start in which he was roughed up.