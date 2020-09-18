Victories elusive for Fillies

CHANUTE — Iola High’s Fillies faced some tough competition on the tennis courts Thursday.
The Fillies’ doubles team of Miah and Sidney Shelby picked up Iola’s win of the day, cruising to 8-1 victory, over Brooklyn Lima and Gracie Davolt of Columbus.
The sisters also fell, 8-1 to Ella Beth and Emma Daly of Fort Scott; 8-2 to Emily McGown and Emma Lawson of Pittsburg and 8-2 to Kori Babcock and Aimee Maxton of Chanute.
