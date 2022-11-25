Vikings rebound, beat Patriots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week.

Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with 9:34 left to push Minnesota past the New England Patriots in a 33-26 victory Thursday night.

Justin Jefferson had 139 receiving yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered the clutch performance against a formidable defense the Vikings (9-2) needed to bounce back from a blowout loss four days before.