 | Fri, Nov 25, 2022
Vikings rebound, beat Patriots

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons to pass Randy Moss and helped the Vikings take down the Patriots on Thanksgiving night.

November 25, 2022 - 12:39 PM

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) smiles to the crowd after scoring a touchdown against New England in the fourth quarter of a NFL football game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday Nov. 24, 2022. The Vikings beat the Patriots, 33-26. (John Autey / Pioneer Press)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week.

Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with 9:34 left to push Minnesota past the New England Patriots in a 33-26 victory Thursday night.

Justin Jefferson had 139 receiving yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered the clutch performance against a formidable defense the Vikings (9-2) needed to bounce back from a blowout loss four days before.

