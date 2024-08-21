Vintage baseball returns to Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Baseball fans will get a look Saturday at how the game was played in the early days.

The Humboldt Historic Preservation Alliance is sponsoring a vintage baseball game at Walter Johnson Field.

The Topeka Westerns and Hutchinson Base Ball Club will square off at 1 p.m., but the fun begins at noon with free hot dogs, chips and a drink.

Admission to the game is free.

The sport’s original rules, drafted around 1860, will be in effect, and vary from today’s game.

For example, fielders will not wear gloves, and batters (known as strikers) can specify where the pitchers (hurlers) should offer their next delivery. In addition, any hit ball caught on a single bounce still counts as an out.

The umpire will explain the rules variations during the game.

Marilyn Davis, decreed as Miss 1860 Baseball Queen, will throw out the first pitch.