Volleyball action heats up at Humboldt tourney

Humboldt High’s Skylar Hottenstein serves during a match Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s volleyball team continued its torrid play of late.

The Lady Cubs saw their winning streak snapped Saturday, but a semifinal loss to Riverton in the B&W Trailer Hitches Invitational Tournament was the only blemish on Humboldt’s 5-1 day.

Humboldt rebounded nicely from the setback, roaring past Crest 25-6 and 25-13 to secure third place in the tournament.

Prior to that, Humboldt dispatched Yates Center, Coffeyville, Crest and Southern Coffey County, all in straight sets. Yates Center High’s Wylee Shaffer hits the ball over the net Saturday in Humboldt. Photo by Richard Luken

The tournament drew a large contingent to the Humboldt Community Fieldhouse, including Crest, Marmaton Valley, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County.

Crest went 3-3 and wound up in fourth. Yates Center went 1-3, while both Marmaton Valley and Southern Coffey County went winless. Both the Wildcats and Lady Titans had their highlights. Marmaton Valley won its first set of the tournament over Pleasanton, but lost the other two. Meanwhile, Southern Coffey County mounted a sterling comeback against Yates Center, but lost in a third-set tiebreaker.

HUMBOLDT had several stars on parade during the tournament.

Shelby Shaughnessy racked up 34 kills, an average of nearly 7 a match, while serving up eight aces, blocking six and registering 44 digs.

Skylar Hottenstein had 56 digs, to go with 12 aces, nine assists and two kills.

Lakyn Meadows had 14 kills, seven aces, 36 assists, a block and 20 digs.

Ricklyn Hillmon had 26 kills, 12 digs and six aces, as well as two blocks.

Cheyenne Wrestler had seven aces, 11 kills and 12 digs.

Laney Hull had 11 kills, four aces, four blocks and seven digs on the day.

Bailey Daniels had a team-high 42 assists, eight aces, 21 digs and a kill.

Karingten Hall had 15 kills, a block and four digs. Cassidy Friend followed with 17 digs. Rylee Woods and Adalyn Hillmon added one dig each.